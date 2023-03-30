(BCN) — This weekend is the first of five through June during which BART’s regular yellow line service through Orinda will be delayed while the transit agency conducts major work on tracks. Free buses will replace train service between the Rockridge and Orinda stations while BART does its work.

BART officials said riders can expect delays of 30 minutes in the work area.

Yellow line trains will run every 30 minutes on shutdown weekends. Riders at the Rockridge station should anticipate normally scheduled weekend departures being delayed.

On each night of the weekend shutdowns, the last scheduled departure from Antioch to Orinda that normally leaves at 11:44 p.m. will be canceled. Riders traveling west from Antioch must catch the earlier train at 11:14 p.m. each night.

BART officials said the equipment being replaced is decades old and has outlived its design life.

“Riders will enjoy a smoother, safer, more reliable, and quieter ride once the projects are complete,” BART officials said on the agency’s website. “The yellow line is the busiest in the BART system.”

Free buses will replace train service between Rockridge and Orinda stations on all five weekends. After this Saturday and Sunday, the other weekends will be April 15-16, May 13-14, May 27-29 (Memorial Day weekend) and June 10-11.

For more details, visit BART’s website.

