Major traffic delays on Highway 101 due to fire reported in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A structure fire has been reported in San Bruno, according to San Bruno police.

The San Bruno Fire Department is at the 800 block of 6th Avenue.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area.

Expect traffic delays in the area of San Bruno Avenue from Highway 101.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

