(KRON) — A single-vehicle collision caused delays in Santa Clara on Wednesday afternoon, according to the City of Santa Clara.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of San Tomas Expressway between Forbes Avenue and Homestead Road. Local police and fire departments are on the scene.

The city said the collision had at least one “major injury” but no further details were provided. Drivers are asked to travel through the area at low speeds and follow all instructions of emergency personnel on the scene.