Majority of San Francisco school district staff fully vaccinated ahead of next week’s requirement deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Unified School District officials said on Thursday that the majority of its nearly 10,000 employees have reported being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, 9,297 employees have reported their status to the district.

Of those, 96 percent, or 8,919 staff, have said they’re fully vaccinated. Additionally, 280 staff reported not being vaccinated, 66 said they’re partially vaccinated, and 23 others have upcoming appointments, district officials said.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see such high rates of vaccination among our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement. “Our vaccine requirement is one of the many ways we are keeping our students, staff and families safe.”

Back in August, district officials first announced that full vaccination for all staff will be required by this Tuesday. Those who have not yet been fully vaccinated are required to undergo weekly testing for now.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep our community safe and keep school buildings open for learning and connection,” San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez said. “San Francisco as a whole has one of the highest vaccination rates, and I’m pleased that includes our public school district staff and students who are eligible to be vaccinated.”

The vaccine requirement does not apply to students. However, students, as well as staff, will continue to have access to COVID-19 testing throughout the school year, district officials said.