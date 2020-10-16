Maki mystery: How did the lemur go missing?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Zoo’s oldest lemur has returned home after a stressful day for zookeepers.

21-year-old Maki was reported missing on Wednesday, and he was the only lemur out of 19 that disappeared. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, someone spotted him near the playground in Daly City at the Hope Lutheran Church.

The ring-tailed lemur was kept in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest, the largest outdoor lemur habitat in North America. Police are investigating the incident as a possible break-in.

Maki is an endangered species and also has a particular diet, according to the zoo. They said “time is of the essence,” in finding him. The zoo had offered a $2,100 reward for information that would help find him.

