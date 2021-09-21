Malibu Barbie pop-up truck tour cruising to the Bay Area

(KRON) – The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck is touring the U.S. to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.

Barbie Malibu Truck

The brand new Barbie pop-up truck is making three stops in the Bay Area!

Here’s where you can catch the retro-inspired truck:

San Jose: THIS Saturday , September 25th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Santana Row

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked on Olin Ave near Maggiano’s

, September 25th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked on Olin Ave near Maggiano’s Pleasanton: Saturday , October 2nd, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoneridge Shopping Center

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked near Cheesecake Factory

, October 2nd, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked near Cheesecake Factory Walnut Creek: Saturday, October 9th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Broadway Plaza

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked in the Events Plaza near Macy’s

Exclusive apparel and accessories include:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Guests will be required to wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be provided.