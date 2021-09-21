Malibu Barbie pop-up truck tour cruising to the Bay Area

(KRON) – The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck is touring the U.S. to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
The brand new Barbie pop-up truck is making three stops in the Bay Area!
Here’s where you can catch the retro-inspired truck:
- San Jose: THIS Saturday, September 25th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Santana Row
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked on Olin Ave near Maggiano’s
- Pleasanton: Saturday, October 2nd, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoneridge Shopping Center
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked near Cheesecake Factory
- Walnut Creek: Saturday, October 9th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Broadway Plaza
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked in the Events Plaza near Macy’s
Exclusive apparel and accessories include:
- Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
- Tie Dye bucket hat
- Ringer T-shirt
- Embroidered patch set
- Enamel pin set
- Burlap Shopper Tote
- Stainless thermal bottle
- Beach Towel
- Malibu Barbie Necklace
Guests will be required to wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be provided.