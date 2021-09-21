Malibu Barbie pop-up truck tour cruising to the Bay Area

Bay Area

(KRON) – The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck is touring the U.S. to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.

Barbie Malibu Truck

The brand new Barbie pop-up truck is making three stops in the Bay Area!

Here’s where you can catch the retro-inspired truck:

  • San Jose: THIS Saturday, September 25th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Santana Row
    The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked on Olin Ave near Maggiano’s
  • Pleasanton: Saturday, October 2nd, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Stoneridge Shopping Center
    The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked near Cheesecake Factory
  • Walnut Creek: Saturday, October 9th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Broadway Plaza
    The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked in the Events Plaza near Macy’s
Barbie Malibu Truck

Exclusive apparel and accessories include:

  • Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
  • Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
  • Tie Dye bucket hat
  • Ringer T-shirt
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Enamel pin set
  • Burlap Shopper Tote
  • Stainless thermal bottle
  • Beach Towel
  • Malibu Barbie Necklace

Guests will be required to wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be provided.

