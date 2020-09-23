Malls welcome Solano County residents back indoors with limits

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Malls in Solano County are ready to welcome shoppers on Wednesday, a day after the county was moved down to the red tier in California’s COVID-10 risk monitoring system.

California offers the following restrictions for reopening shopping centers once a county is in the red tier:

Open with modifications

Indoor capacity must be limited to 50% for shopping malls, destination shopping centers, and swap meets

Closed common areas

Reduced capacity food courts

Modifications include wearing a face mask and staying distant from other shoppers and employees. Solano County joins a majority of the other Bay Area counties that are in the red tier as of September 23, with just two counties still left in the purple tier.

In the state’s tier system, the purple tier is the highest-risk status, considered a “widespread” risk. The red tier, or “substantial” risk is just one step down.

