(KRON) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Santa Rosa apartment complex on Wednesday, the city’s police department said. The victim was identified as a 34-year-old Santa Rosa man.

Police responded to the 800 block of Yulupa Avenue at about 8:47 a.m. after a man called dispatchers to say he had just shot someone. Police arrived, and the man was at the scene unarmed. He was arrested without incident and identified as Troy Henry, 18, of Santa Rosa.

The victim was found unresponsive in an apartment. He died at a local hospital. Police are holding off on releasing his identity as his family has not yet been identified.

Santa Rosa Police Department detectives served a search warrant at the apartment where the victim was shot and found evidence related to the shooting. Henry lived in the apartment, but the victim did not, police said.

According to SRPD, the victim was visiting Henry’s roommate and became involved in an argument with Henry at about 8:30 a.m. The argument became physical, leading to Henry shooting the victim.

Henry used a handgun modified with a Glock “switch,” an illegal mechanism that allows the gun to act as a fully automatic machine gun, per SRPD. Henry was arrested on suspicion of murder, discharging a firearm causing death and possession of a machine gun.