(BCN) — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday in Antioch, announced the Antioch Police Department.

Officers first responded to reports of shots fired at 1:51 a.m. in the 400 block of W. 2nd Street. Officers said they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. Anyone with more information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Duffy at 925-779-6884.

