SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The two people who were killed when a Jeep fell 300 feet down an embankment Monday have been identified. Sonoma County officials said the victims are Matthew Sousa, 32, and Jason Sousa, 7, a father and son from Santa Rosa.

The accident happened at Happy Hills Hunting Club in rural Sonoma County at about 5:42 p.m. California Highway Patrol said Sousa’s Jeep crashed down the embankment and fell into a ravine.

A second Jeep later arrived and tried to help the Sousas but overturned on the embankment as well, CHP said. The adult male driver in that crash has life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, boys under the age of 18, had minor-to-moderate injuries.

A CHP chopper was used to extract the victims from the ravine. The weather and terrain in the area delayed crews’ response time.

“Response and rescue efforts by emergency personnel were hampered by difficult access and steep terrain,” CHP said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Crash victims were taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.