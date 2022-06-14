SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Monday night. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ingalls Street in the Bayview neighborhood at 10:41 p.m. for the shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the 32-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, SFPD said. Despite life-saving efforts by the medical staff, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The rising total of homicides in San Francisco was part of the reason that District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last week. San Francisco Homicide Prosecutor Brooke Jenkins left the DA’s office and joined the campaign to recall Boudin. Jenkins said she quit over Boudin’s handling of homicide cases and failure to support crime victims.

No arrests have been made in Monday’s shooting. SFPD asked anyone with information to call its tip line at (415) 575-4444.