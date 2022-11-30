MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and yelling a racial slur at her early Wednesday morning, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a fight between a female maintenance worker and a man inside a United States Post Office location at 211 Hope St.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Paul Stadnisky, was sleeping inside the post office and was asked to leave before officers responded to a trespassing call, according to police. He initially complied but returned shortly afterward to confront the female maintenance worker cleaning the building.

Stadnisky then cursed at the worker — calling her racial slurs and threatening to attack her as he charged at her with his cane. The victim was able to defend herself by spraying cleaning spray at him.

Police said the victim was not injured. She was not identified by police, and no other information was released about her.

Stadnisky was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for assault, criminal threats and committing a hate crime.