OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) – A neighborhood in Oakland is reeling after a man was shot in his own yard on Monday. Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters involved.

In front of the home lies a growing memorial for a 60-year-old man who was killed. David Schneider was doing yard work in the front yard of his home on Camden Street when he was shot to death Monday night just before 6 p.m.

Oakland police say when officers arrived, they tried to perform life-saving measures, but he died. The shooter was nowhere to be found.

“Absolutely devastated, the fact that someone could just be gardening and be murdered at their own home,” said Oakland City Councilmember Kevin Jenkins.

This happened in Maxwell Park, which is in Jenkins’ district. He says the neighborhood normally feels safe.

“It’s a wonderful neighborhood, a walkable neighborhood. Neighbors are close and they’re friendly,” he said.

Jenkins went to a vigil held Tuesday night, which showed just how neighborly the area can be.

“The vigil was a wonderful representation of what this community is all about,” he said. “There was about 150 people that came. Many of them did not know the victim whatsoever, but they wanted to show support.”

The councilmember says people are shocked by this brazen killing, and it sends a terrifying message.

“The message to Oaklanders, ‘Oh you have to be careful gardening, or washing your car, checking the mail.’ It’s absolutely insane, and neighbors aren’t having it anymore. We are not going to be prisoners in our own communities. We have to fight back against those who are doing harm in our community,” Jenkins said.

Police are investigating the motive and working to identify the people involved. Right now, Jenkins is working to make sure people feel safe and voice solutions for neighborhood safety. He’s holding a public meeting on Zoom for the Maxwell Park residents.

“So we can discuss what a sense of safety looks like,” Jenkins said. “A lot of times when we talk safety, we talk stats, homicides, but safety for these residents… ‘Can I walk outside my house at nine at night and not get robbed?’ We have to work to ensure that Oakland is not a victim to gun violence or to those who want to come into our community and cause harm.”

The meeting will be held next Thursday in association with the Maxwell Park neighborhood council.