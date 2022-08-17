PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after brandishing a knife at a firefighter on Monday, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. Police identified a suspect wearing a pink jacket to be 61-year-old Sergio Antonio Perdomo Perez.

A firefighter reported Perez, had a buck knife near the intersection of Washington Street and Keller Street. After swinging the knife and “making threatening gestures,” officers arrived at the scene and located Perez walking east on Washington Street.

After officers repeatedly tried to get Perez to talk with them, he took the knife out from his clothing and threw it onto the street, police said. He was then detained, and the knife was recovered by police.

Perez was arrested for possession of narcotic paraphernalia and brandishing a weapon at emergency services personnel. PPD says Perez had 21 previous arrests in Petaluma dating back to 2020.

Perez was also arrested on Feb. 4 after brandishing a knife at a man and his 8-year-old daughter at McDowell Elementary School. Police said Perez held up a knife and a wooden stake, which forced officers to use a taser to detain him.