(KRON) — A 71-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he attempted to stab a caretaker at the mental health group home where he lived, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. The suspect also threatened the officers who arrested him with the knife.

Police responded to the home on the 1000 block of Gordon Lone at around 8:20 p.m. SRPD said the suspect, Josh Jennings, used a kitchen knife in an attempt to stab the employee, who was able to leave the residence and call 9-1-1. The employee was not injured.

When police arrived, Jennings was still armed, and the home’s other residents were inside with him.

“Because of the exigency of the situation, officers immediately entered the residence and to locate and contain Jennings to prevent him from attempting to stab anyone else,” SRPD said.

The officers opened Jennings’ bedroom door, and Jennings advanced towards them with the knife over his head, per police. The officer closest to Jennings stepped away, pointed his gun at him and gave commands.

Another officer tased Jennings, but he retreated and did not drop the knife. The officer tased him again, and officers were able to disarm and detain him. Jennings’ roommate was lying in his bed when the officers entered the room and was uninjured.

Jennings was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.