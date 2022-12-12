NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested for his role in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, the Novato Police Department announced. The crash left a 19-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police were called to Main Gate Road at 3:03 p.m. Sunday for the report of an injured woman lying on the sidewalk. She was found east of the parking lot entrance to the Hamilton SMART Train Station.

Police concluded that the woman had been walking when she was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. She was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

NPD released an image of the suspect vehicle, which was a silver four-door sedan. Monday morning at about 10:00 a.m., an officer found a vehicle that matched the description.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

After conducting interviews, police identified 74-year-old Robert Armond Lombardi as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Lombardi was arrested for felony hit-and-run. NPD also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which drew a charge of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.