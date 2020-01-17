Man, 79, accused of threatening gun violence against San Carlos church

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – Authorities arrested a 79-year-old man who allegedly wrote threatening letters sent to a church in San Carlos.

Police said the suspect, Paul Michaelson, is accused of writing four letters threatening gun violence against Holy Trinity Luthern Church and its community on Sunday, Jan 19.

The letters were received between Jan. 7 and Jan. 16.

Michaelson was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 650-363-4347.

Latest Stories: