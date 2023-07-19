(BCN) — The Amber Alert for three boys abducted Tuesday was lifted early Wednesday after authorities found the children safe and arrested the father, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP had issued the alert early Wednesday after Damien Castaneda, 32, reportedly abducted his three sons — Manuel, 7, Miguel, 5, and Francisco, 4 — at about 7:45 p.m. He was last seen driving away with his sons in a white 2011 Ford Mustang convertible, with California license plates 7ZKL946.

The alert was lifted according to a 4:04 a.m. tweet from the CHP.

