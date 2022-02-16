Man accused of firing flare gun at San Mateo police arrested

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Mateo man accused of using a flare gun to target police has been arrested.

The incident was caught on camera. Investigators say the man not only took the video of himself shooting the flare gun but also sent it to government agencies.

On Jan. 27, the video was sent to multiple San Mateo County departments.

Officials determined that the building in the video was the police department located on Franklin Pkwy. They also learned that the email was connected to Yasuhito Oshima.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a police officer drove down S. Delaware St. toward Cypress Ave. to respond to a call for service.

As the officer approached the intersection, he heard and saw a red object go by the windshield.

Police say the burning object landed in a front yard.

The officer got out of the car and found a man, later identified as Yasuhito Oshima, sitting at a bus stop.

Authorities say the officer saw a flare gun on the ground and Oshima picked it up immediately to put it in his pocket.

Oshima was arrested on the scene. The officer searched him and found the flare gun in his jacket pocket.

Oshima was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for discharging a gun with gross negligence, shooting into an occupied car, and assault of a police officer with a firearm.

Investigators learned that Oshima targeted the officer and that he waited for a police officer to drive by.

After a search warrant was executed, police officers found a taser, taser cartridges, a mace pepper gun, mace pepper gun cartridges, and an empty flare cartridge in his home.

Police continue to investigate this incident.