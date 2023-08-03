(KRON) — A man who is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, Oregon, previously lived in the Bay Area, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Negasi Zuberi lived in Oakland for six years between October of 2012 and March of 2018.

Zuberi, 29, also lived in Antioch from between November of 2019 and February of 2021, and Vacaville from between November of 2017 and February of 2019. The suspect also spent time in Southern California briefly, spending several months in Azusa and Granada Hills in 2016, the FBI said.

According to an FBI spokesperson, Zuberi lived in several other states over the past decade, including Colorado, Washington, Nevada, New York, Florida, Illinois, Utah, Michigan, New Jersey and Alabama.

This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows the most recent photo of 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. (FBI via AP)

Zuberi is facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Seattle, driving her to his home in Klamath Falls, and imprisoning her in a cinder block cell. According to authorities, he told the woman he was a police officer, showed her a badge, pointed a stun gun at her, and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his vehicle.

Along the way to his home in Oregon, he stopped to sexually assault the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was chained up, kept in a cinder block cell, and sexually assaulted, according to the FBI. She “briefly slept and awoke to the realization that she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape,” the complaint says.

“She repeatedly punched the door with her own hands,” said Klamath Falls Police Capt. Rob Reynolds. “She had several lacerations along her knuckles.”

The woman, identified only as Adult Victim 1, escaped, got into Zuberi’s vehicle in the garage, grabbed his gun, and fled. She was able to flag down a passing driver who called 911.

Zuberi was eventually tracked down to a Walmart parking lot in Reno and arrested by Nevada State Patrol offices on July 16.

The FBI is currently asking more potential victims of Zuberi to come forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.