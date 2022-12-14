SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man accused of kicking an elderly woman in the stomach while riding on a San Francisco Muni Bus is being sought by the San Francisco Police Department. The department is asking for public assistance in locating the suspect, SFPD announced in a press release.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 3, at around 11:21 a.m. when officers from the SFPD Northern Station responded to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street on a reported assault on a Muni bus. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 79-year-old female victim who had been assaulted.

At the time of the assault, the victim was boarding the 38 Line bus at Geary and Laguna when an unknown man kicked her in what police describe as “an unprovoked attack.” The kick struck her in the abdomen with enough force to knock her down. As she fell, the victim hit her head on a railing.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Officers rendered aid and medics were summoned to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation was conducted by officers on the scene. Witnesses and surveillance of the incident was located.

The investigation was taken over by the SFPD General Work unit, which is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. Surveillance video of the incident can be found here.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’11 with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and black pants.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415)575-4444.