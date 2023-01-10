MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after he allegedly kidnapped a woman before assaulting her in his apartment, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

On the morning of Jan. 8, a group of people flagged down a sergeant patrolling downtown Mountain View. The group told the sergeant they had reported a woman missing, and that they had been searching for her since the night before.

The group told police they were able to find the woman when she used a stranger’s phone to call her family and tell them where she was. The woman said she had been raped by a stranger after she became separated from the group while out with her husband the night before.

The victim spoke with the sergeant and showed him where the assault occurred, in the 200 block of Castro Street. Officers went to the area before learning that the suspect, later identified as Henry Bermudez, 32, also worked downtown. Police found him at his place of work, and the woman identified him as her attacker.

Bermudez is now being held without bail in Santa Clara County Jail. He was booked on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit a felony among other charges.