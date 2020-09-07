Man accused of killing his partner in rural Livermore home

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of his partner in Livermore on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Gregory J. Stephens allegedly first confessed to his family members, who then called police about the crime. Deputies responded to a rural area of Livermore in the 9200 block of Tesla Road around 2:22 p.m. and said they saw a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The 51-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. Stephens was seen “moving in and out of the residence,” deputies said, and they believed he was armed. Authorities called in several other units for support, including the ACSO Crisis Intervention Unit and Special Response Unit, East Bay Regional Parks Police Helicopter, the Livermore Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they reached Stephens by phone and by 5:15 p.m., he had agreed to come out of the home. He was detained without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are still working on the homicide investigation.

