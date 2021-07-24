BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of lighting multiple fires near Highway 4 in Brentwood Friday night was arrested, according to authorities.
Police responded to a call of a man lighting multiple fires along Highway 4 at Sand Creek Road.
Multiple fires were burning when crews arrived, but were quickly extinguished.
Brentwood police responded and chased the suspect on foot. The suspect was eventually detained in a clothing stores.
Fire officials are working with Brentwood police to investigate and file charges.
No other details were immediately available.