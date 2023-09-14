(KRON) — A man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Piedmont home and living there for two days was found dead in his jail cell on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. His cellmate is accused of murdering him.

Yuri Brand, 39, of El Cerrito, was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue. The Piedmont Police Department said he was a convicted burglar who had also been arrested another time for trespassing at a home.

Deputies at the Santa Rita Jail were conducting a routine check at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday when they found Brand unresponsive. He was declared dead less than an hour later.

A complaint of murder was submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office against 33-year-old Bryson Levy of Oakland, who was Brand’s cellmate. Levy was in jail for vandalism and violating the conditions of his parole.

Brand’s next of kin has been notified. His cause of death is unknown and will be investigated by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.