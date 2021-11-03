Man accused of looking in teen’s window, appearing naked in woman’s Berkeley home

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A prowler was arrested early Monday morning for attempting to burglarize and rape a woman in Berkeley, according to the police department.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 1, police arrived in the 2800 block of Wallace Street. Authorities had received a report of a man looking into a teenage girl’s bedroom window.

While on the scene, police officers heard a woman screaming for help nearby.

A woman came running out of the house next door, authorities said.

According to the woman, a naked man was standing in her bedroom and was still in the house at the time.

Police went in the house to find a man, who was naked from the waist down, hiding in the bathtub.

Police arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary and attempted rape.

On Tuesday, the man was charged for those crimes in addition to several criminal enhancements.