(KRON) — A 35-year-old man is accused of committing mayhem when he allegedly went on a crime spree along El Camino Real in Redwood City on Thursday afternoon, according to deputies.

Nicholas Ibarra, of East Palo Alto, robbed a victim and tried to kidnap a local coffee shop’s employee, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alfredo Gudino wrote.

After the coffee shop incident, deputies saw Ibarra on El Camino Real “deliberately cause traffic hazards by targeting moving vehicles. Upon approaching the suspect, he violently attacked the deputy, causing him facial injuries,” Gudino wrote.

Ibarra suffered facial injuries as well. The Sheriff’s Office did not say how Ibarra was injured.

The deputy and Ibarra were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Ibarra was later booked into jail in Redwood City on charges including mayhem, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault on a deputy, resisting arrest, committing a felony while on bail.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote, “This incident underscores the bravery and dedication of our law enforcement personnel in ensuring the safety of our community despite the risks they may face. We appreciate their commitment to upholding the law and protecting our residents.”