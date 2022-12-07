SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched an elderly Asian man six times and told him to “go back to your country,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said. The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Jesse Fausto Correa, 29, was identified as the suspect and arrested for charges of robbery, battery, felonious elder abuse and commission of a hate crime.

Sunnyvale DPS officers were called to Lakewood Park (834 Lakechime Drive) for the report of an argument. Police said the suspect confronted the victim while the victim was exercising at the park.

The suspect yelled “go back to your country” and “keep walking,” according to police. He then punched the victim in the face six times while continuing to yell “go back to your country.”

Sunnyvale DPS said the victim dropped his cellphone, and the suspect picked it up before leaving the scene. He was later found nearby by police and taken into custody.

“Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of all persons to be free of fear, intimidation, and acts of violence. Hate is abhorrent. It has no place in a civil society and will not be tolerated. We will do everything we can to support our victim and hold the suspect accountable,” said Phan S. Ngo, Chief of Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sunnyvale DPS at (408) 730-7110.