(KRON) — San Rafael police arrested a man on Monday who is accused of committing three North Bay robberies. Corey Brian Gill, 33, of San Rafael was taken into custody in San Quentin after a pursuit.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, Gill is the suspect in the June armed robberies of two San Rafael gas stations and a Novato Panera Bread. He also had a warrant out of San Francisco for armed robbery.

The first robbery occurred at Fuel 24:7, located at the corner of Las Gallinas Avenue and Del Presidio Boulevard in the Terra Linda neighborhood. Police said that around 3 a.m. on June 13, a man walked into the gas station and robbed the clerk while showing an apparent handgun. He took cash and left in a dark-colored SUV.

On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., police said the suspect struck again in the same area. A man allegedly walked into the Chevron at 949 Del Presidio Boulevard and confronted the clerk with a handgun. He took cash and forced the clerk to walk to a gas pump so he could fuel his car.

The Novato Police Department reported a robbery at 7 a.m. on the same day. A man matching the description of the San Rafael robbery suspect reportedly went into Panera Bread with a handgun, told the employees to go into the back office, and took cash.

At 6 a.m. Monday, an SRPD sergeant saw a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the area of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue. An officer attempted to stop the car after a minor traffic offense, police said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The suspect vehicle sped away, and officers initiated a pursuit. At Lecante Drive and Main Street in San Quentin, the suspect got out of the car and fled into a neighborhood.

SRPD and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place due to the concerns that the suspect might be armed.

Several police organizations searched the area, and a vehicle approached a police checkpoint at Main Street and the I-580 off-ramps. According to SRPD, the driver was acting “suspiciously”, and officers saw the suspect trying to hide under a blanket. The suspect was arrested and identified as Gill.

Officers found the weapon believed to be used in the robberies, which was a replica BB gun.

Gill was arrested on three felony counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, felony evading in a vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor narcotics possession. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Francisco Police Department for an armed robbery that happened on May 14.