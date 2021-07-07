Man accused of setting cars on fire arrested in Pittsburg

Car burned in arson fire on July 6, 2021 in Pittsburg, Calif. (Photo courtesy of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)

PITTSBURG (BCN) — Police and fire investigators in Pittsburg arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly set multiple cars on fire at a dealership and a nearby restaurant.

According to officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, during the early morning hours, firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Railroad Avenue, where they found four burning vehicles — three at the dealership and one parked at the fast food restaurant.

Investigators were able to immediately view surveillance footage and located a suspect who matched the surveillance images just blocks away, in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Pittsburg resident Jesse Jackson, on suspicion of arson and probation violation.

Fire investigators are continuing to look into the arson and are asking anyone who have more information to contact the fire district’s Arson Tip Line at (866) 50-ARSON. Tipsters can remain anonymous.