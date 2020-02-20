Man accused of sexually assaulting developmentally delayed adult on Sonoma County Paratransit bus

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally delayed adult on a Sonoma County Paratransit Bus.

According to police, the assault happened on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the northeast area of Santa Rosa.

Police said the bus driver, 51-year-old Jason Ray Dingus of Santa Rosa, made several inappropriate comments to the victim and inappropriately touched her body over her clothing.

No other passengers were on the bus during the incident, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the bus corroborated the victim’s accounts of what happened.

Dingus was arrested on Feb. 18 and was booked at the Main Adult Detention Facility for charges including misdemeanor sexual battery, felony false imprisonment, and felony sexual battery.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asked anyone with information on this case to call the tip line at 707-543-4040.

