MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Mountain View are searching for a man on a bicycle accused of slapping two women’s butts on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police say two women were sexually battered while walking in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.

Authorities say the man on a bicycle slapped the women’s butts and rode away toward El Camino Real while making suggestive comments.

If you recognize the man in the photos, you are asked to contact Detective Jason Roldan at (650) 903-6624.