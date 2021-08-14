Man arrested for stabbing coworker in Redwood City: Police

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was accused of stabbing his coworker at a Redwood City restaurant Friday night, according to authorities.

Around 7:40 p.m., Redwood City police officers responded to Donato’s Restaurant located at 1041 Middlefield Road on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers located the victim, who had two stab wounds to his back.

The victim identified the suspect as his coworker, 34-year-old Kenneth Holden, and said Holden walked into the restaurant and stabbed him.

The suspect then fled the scene in a black Honda Accord and was followed by a witness who was able to take a picture of his car and license plate, police said.

The victim suffered two non-life-threatening stab wounds to his back and was taken and treated at a local hospital.

A countywide alert was sent to law enforcement agencies within San Mateo County. Around 1:20 a.m., the Daly City Police Department said they had contacted the suspect during a traffic stop.

Redwood City police officers responded to Daly City and took custody of the suspect. He was eventually arrested, transported and booked at the San Mateo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

The knife used in the incident is still outstanding.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7110.