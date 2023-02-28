GONZALES, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with felony animal abuse and other offenses for allegedly stabbing and killing farm animals at Gonzales High School earlier this month, Monterey County prosecutors said Tuesday. Jose Marquez, a resident of Gonzalez, was arraigned Monday on the felony abuse charge as well as burglary and resisting police for the Feb. 18 stabbing that killed two lambs and injured a third along with a pig, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

The animals were part of the school’s 4-H program.

Gonzales police said they used surveillance footage to identify the attacker as Marquez, who was arrested last Thursday after a short struggle. Marquez allegedly confessed to entering the campus on his bicycle with the intention of stealing a tool, then said he “felt angry” and bludgeoned the animals before leaving, police said.

At his court hearing Monday, a Monterey County Superior Court judge denied bail for Marquez, who has a prior conviction in 2018 for domestic violence and faces up to 19 years and eight months in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

