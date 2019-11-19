Man accused of stealing $18,000 from prospective renters in Campbell Craigslist scam

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Campbell police arrested a suspected Craigslist rental scammer after he was already booked and released for a similar scam in San Jose.

They say 23-year-old Robert Milo scammed at least seven victims in the city, stealing more than $18,000 dollars from those victims.

As different police departments put more information out on this suspect, they say more victims continue to come forward.

Most recently, a 7th victim came forward just two days ago.

Campbell police arrested 23-year-old Milo, calling him a “prolific” Craigslist rental scammer.

They say he posted ads for an apartment or room at 710 Nido Drive and 235 Union Ave in Campbell and 3200 Payne Avenue in San Jose.

“He was actually showing prospective renters his apartment, an apartment he had access to and lived in and was writing up contracts, taking deposits, knowing full well that he had no intention of renting out the room,” said Gary Berg with the Campbell Police Department.

Police say Milo then contacted his victims, saying the rental was no longer available and wrote refund checks from an account with not enough funds.

During their investigation, they learned milo was already arrested in September for doing a similar scam nearby.

“While we were doing the investigation, there was a warrant out from San Jose Police Department that he was arrested for a similar type scam and he was released shortly,” Berg said. “After that [he was] arrested and proceeded to start doing the scams again in Campbell.”

Police say he continued the scam less than a month after being released.

They found his most recent ad on Nov. 5.

“At the most recent point one of our investigators found his listing on Craigslist and did an undercover operation posing as a renter,” Berg said.

Milo met with the undercover officers at the apartment where he was later arrested.

If you were also scammed by Milo, police ask you to come forward so they can prosecute him to the fullest.

They also say this is an important reminder to do your research and be careful with Craigslist scams.

They say if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

