Man accused of stealing dog in SF’s Japantown arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a man accused of stealing a dog in Japantown.

It happened earlier this month.

Surveillance video caught the man untying the dog’s leash and walking away with it.

The dog has since been returned to its owner after it was found by a couple in the Tenderloin.

The man who stole dog has been identified as 53-year-old Le Van Loc.

He was recently arrested for a different crime when police recognized him as the man in the video.

