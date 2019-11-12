Live Now
Man accused of stealing earrings from Millbrae jewelry store arrested

MILLBRAE (KRON) – A man was arrested after trying to steal earrings worth about $1,800 at a jewelry store over the weekend.

San Mateo deputies say Tavake Taufa entered the Numis Jewelry Store in Millbrae on Saturday.

He asked the clerk to see a pair of earrings, then ran out with them.

He was later apprehended.

