Man accused of stealing earrings from Millbrae jewelry store arrested

MILLBRAE (KRON) – A man was arrested after trying to steal earrings worth about $1,800 at a jewelry store over the weekend.
San Mateo deputies say Tavake Taufa entered the Numis Jewelry Store in Millbrae on Saturday.
He asked the clerk to see a pair of earrings, then ran out with them.
He was later apprehended.
