Man accused of stomping girlfriend’s toddler to death in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Bernardino arrested a man accused of stomping his girlfriend’s child to death.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, suspect Santos Rodriguez, 24, admitted to losing his temper and “repeatedly stomping the child’s head into the ground.”

Police said they were called to the hospital where the 3-year-old boy was diagnosed with severe head trauma and died on Saturday.

Rodriguez had originally told first responders in the 500 block of West Victoria St that the toddler fell off of a scooter and struck his head on the pavement.

The suspect was arrested on a murder charge. He is held without bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Montez at (909) 384-5762 / montez_ti@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659/ king_ja@sbcity.org.