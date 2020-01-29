Man accused of trying to kidnap boy from Gilroy store arrested

GILROY (KRON) – A man has been arrested, accused of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old boy out of a Goodwill store in Gilroy over the weekend, police said.

According to Gilroy police, 39-year-old Cesar Gutierrez was arrested in connection with the attempted Saturday afternoon kidnapping at the Goodwill on Walnut Lane.

Police said the 2-year-old victim and his family were shopping at the store when the father suddenly noticed his son was missing.

The father found the boy in another aisle, holding the hand of a man later identified as Gutierrez.

The father reported he heard Gutierrez say, “Let’s go buddy” and lead his son to the front of the store.

That’s when the father said he intervened and confronted the suspect, who released the child’s hand.

Police said the incident was reported the next day, and that’s when they identified and arrested Gutierrez on suspicion of kidnapping and violating his probation.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call Detective Silva at 408-846-0335 or an anonymous tip line at 408-846-0330.

Latest Stories: