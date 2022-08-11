CUPERTINO (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office arrested a registered sex offender Wednesday before he admitted to additional sexual relationships with minors, according to a press release.

Kevin Matthew Cable, 51, also provided alcohol to at least one of his minor victims, the press release states.

The Sheriff’s office first started investigating when it “received information” that an adult male and a juvenile whose sex is not stated were having “an unlawful sexual relationship” in the parking lot of Rancho San Antonio Park.

Cable, a resident of Milpitas, had “met the 15 year old juvenile victim through a social media dating application,” the press release states.

“Cable sexually assaulted the juvenile victim multiple times inside of his vehicle at Rancho San Antonio Park,” the press release states. “Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Cable.”

Cable was arrested at work in Palo Alto, after which he admitted to detectives he’d engaged in sexual activities not only with this minor but with others. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on 10 charges of oral copulation with a minor.

“Based on the investigation, SAIU Detectives believe there are additional unreported victims,” the press release states. “We are asking anyone that may have had any inappropriate contact with Kevin Cable to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.”