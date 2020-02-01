Man aims to feed every homeless person in San Francisco with 1,000 pizzas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City of San Francisco has 8,000 homeless people — and one man aims to feed each and every one of them.

The endeavor began as a birthday wish.

He says this year, he realized how much he has — friends, family and a career.

He says more than anything, he just wanted help others.

He’s now working on his mission to buy pizza for every homeless person in San Francisco.

He plans on buying 1,000 pizzas, with eight slices each, to feed the thousands of homeless in the city.

So far, he’s delivered 150 pizzas in the Tenderloin District, at 4th and King, 6th and Bryant and 16th and Mission in San Francisco.

He hopes the project will inspire others to do something similar.

He’s started a Go Fund Me for the mission.

To donate, click here.