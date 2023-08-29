(BCN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting by police in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday night that injured a male suspect allegedly armed with a knife.

At 10:22 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of someone armed with a knife who was allegedly threatening people in the 300 block of Jones Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers engaged the suspect.

During the encounter, a shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, police said in a statement. Officers and paramedics gave first aid to the suspect, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department’s Investigative Services and Internal Affairs divisions, and the city’s Department of Police Accountability are investigating the shooting.

A town hall meeting regarding the shooting will be held within 10 days, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Reporting citizens may remain anonymous.

