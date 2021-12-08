Man allegedly touches girl inappropriately while walking to Mountain View school

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for a man who is accused of touching a girl inappropriately on her way to school in Mountain View on Wednesday.

Around 7:45 a.m., police say the young girl felt like someone was following her while she was walking in the 1900 block of California Street.

According to authorities, the girl turned around to see a man who then touched her and grabbed her hand, saying she should come back to his apartment.

We are currently investigating a report of a student who was followed and inappropriately touched on her way to school this morning.



More on the suspect, and how to get a hold of us if you have information on this incident, here: https://t.co/74ll3Iw4sZ pic.twitter.com/lHjYjZmk7w — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) December 8, 2021

Police say the girl ran away and told her school staff as soon as she got to campus.

The school contacted police and officers came to interview the girl.

Authorities searched the area but did not find the man.

Officials described the man as about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg.

At this time, the name of the school is not being released.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (650) 903-6344.