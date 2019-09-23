Man approaches 13-year-old girl walking from school in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is alerting parents about a man approaching one of its middle school students.

It happened yesterday morning as a 13-year-old girl was walking home from Pine Valley Middle School.

Police say the young girl was approached about a block away from Broadmoor Drive.

The area is a fairly quiet neighborhood, but this stretch of road does get a steady flow of cars driving up and down — and that’s why the school district wanted to make sure everyone was aware of what happened.

“I think communication is very critical,” Maria Melo said.

Parents from San Ramon Valley Unified are reacting to the stranger alert sent by the school district.

It read that Saturday morning, as a Pine Valley middle schooler walked home from a music event at the school, a man approached her, and asked her to get into his car.

Elizabeth Graswich, of the San Ramon Valley Unified District, said they took the report very seriously.

“We were certainly concerned about that report,” Graswich said. “It’s in an area where there are several schools and where a lot of students walk to and from school. So it was important to get the info out to our entire community.”

Police said the 13-year-old walked away and told her mother what happened.

A witness also saw the interaction and called 911.

“We’re definitely going to be contacting surrounding agencies to make sure we can track this guy down,” Sgt. Robert Ransom said.

Officials said the man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and had a dark complexion.

They also said he was driving a gray four door sedan.

“I find it pretty disturbing,” Melo said. “It’s deemed to be a safe neighborhood.”

Melo lives off Broadmoor Drive and has several children attending San Ramon Valley schools.

She said she’s grateful for the alert from the school district.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to talk to their kids about walking certain routes everyday, walking with a friend,” Graswich said.

While there are always police officers in the area especially before and after school, San Ramon PD said you can expect to see a heavier presence in the area over the coming days as they continue to investigate.