EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Emeryville Police recovered 37 pounds of stolen mail early Wednesday morning after catching a mail thief, it said in a Facebook post. Police did not identify the suspect.

Police learned of the theft at the Bridgewater Apartments on 6400 Christie Avenue. They were notified by Elite Remote Guarding, a surveillance monitoring service.

Along with the 37 pounds of mail, police found “numerous mailbox keys.” There was no additional information available.

The Brentwood Police Department reported a similar incident on July 6, when a man was arrested for stealing mail from the Somerset senior living community. There had been six mail theft incidents at the community since March 12. Brentwood resident Franklin Huffman, 36, was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.