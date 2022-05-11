PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring.

Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in Pittsburg. The items were from CVS Health, Target, RiteAid, Safeway, Sunglasses Hut, Macy’s, Total Wine and More, and other stores.



Images from California Highway Patrol.

Officers found out that Cuellar leased several storage units after searching the home in Pittsburg. Police said the stolen goods have been linked to thefts across the state.

“The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making our communities safer,” CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan said.