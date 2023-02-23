HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — The Hercules Police Department (HPD) arrested a man on Tuesday who was accused of assaulting a police officer. The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a chase ended in Vallejo.

An HPD officer attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle on Willow Ave. near Canterbury St. in Hercules at about 10:30 a.m. The vehicle, a GMC Sierra (pictured above), had visible damage and was driving fast.

Officers learned the truck was used to assault Concord officers in Martinez, according to police. An officer tried to pull the truck over, but it did not stop.

“The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old male subject from Martinez was also considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a recent carjacking with a firearm,” HPD said.

Police initiated a pursuit, which continued into Vallejo. The suspect got onto Columbus Parkway and finally stopped at a Mazda dealership located at 301 Auto Mall Columbus Parkway, per HPD.

The driver and a female passenger were detained. Concord Police Department officers arrived and took custody of the driver and truck.