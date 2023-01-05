SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who was arrested on New Year’s Eve has been connected to 10 commercial burglaries in the city, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday. Matt Lake, 41, is accused of breaking into the stores between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18.

Police released the date and location where the alleged burglaries occurred:

November 13, 2022, on the 2200 block of Taraval Street

November 16, 2022, on the 800 block of Ulloa Street

November 16, 2022, on the 1800 block of Irving Street

November 16, 2022, on the 1800 block of Taraval Street

November 16, 2022, on the 2300 block of Irving Street

November 17, 2022, on the 500 block of Beach Street

November 20, 2022, on the 300 block of 11 th Street

Street December 2, 2022, on the 1000 block of Folsom Street

December 4, 2022, on the 1000 block of Folsom Street

December 18, 2022, on the 2500 block of Mission Street

The burglaries followed a similar pattern of the suspect forcing entry through the front of a business, causing damage. Once inside, the suspect stole cash from registers, safes or ATMs, and various other items from the stores. The suspect drove away from the scene in a black sedan in many cases, SFPD said.

SFPD investigators identified Lake as the suspect. While on patrol on New Year’s Eve, an officer recognized Lake and the sedan on the 200 block of Berry Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and found items believed to be connected to the burglaries mentioned above and tools used to commit burglaries. Lake was arrested without incident.

Lake was booked into San Francisco County Jail on nine counts of second-degree burglary, arson of structure, arson of property, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.