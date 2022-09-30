FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts.

Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber optic lines. Each incident caused outages that prevented residents from accessing the Internet and making phone calls, including 911.

The companies affected by the vandalism included Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. FPD said the incidents caused about $300,000 of damage and affected more than 1,000 residents.

After a long investigation, detectives identified Patel as the suspect in at least two of the incidents. He was arrested on Wednesday for vandalism.

Patel is being held in the Santa Rita Jail. Anyone with information about cut phone lines in the area of Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive is asked to call FPD Detective Travis Macdonald at (510) 790-6900.