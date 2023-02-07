SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence, according to officials. Police said they also found a stolen handgun in the car.

Officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. near Fulton Road north of West 3rd Street. Reports said the driver was nonresponsive.

Officers said they found Rudy Dominguez, 34, of Santa Rosa, and believed he was driving under the influence. Officers also said they saw a handgun on the floor of the car.

An investigation found that the handgun had been reported stolen to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, officials said.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests with Dominguez, which he allegedly failed, and secured the handgun.

Dominguez was arrested for driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, possession of stolen property, and for possession of a stolen handgun and booked into the Sonoma County jail.